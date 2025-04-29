BMRCL partners with Mudra Ventures, Lokesh Outdoor to boost ad revenue

Bengaluru, Apr 29 (PTI) Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Tuesday announced that it has entered into separate seven-year agreements with Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor for exclusive advertising rights on trains operating on the Purple Line and Green Line, respectively.

This initiative marks a major step for BMRCL in tapping innovative and sustainable revenue streams beyond fare box revenue. The minimum expected revenue from this initiative is Rs 25 crore per annum, it said.

"The contract, which aims to create a vibrant and dynamic advertising environment by leveraging the high footfall and visibility of Bengaluru’s metro corridors, covers train wrapping and interior advertising across trains operating on the Purple and Green Lines," BMRCL said in a statement.

"It offers brands a unique opportunity to reach a wide and diverse commuter base," it added.

According to the statement, Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor—known for their expertise in transit media solutions and advertising—will bring innovative design and vibrant advertising formats to the Purple and Green Lines, making Bengaluru Metro an even more attractive and lively public space.

"Through this partnership with Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor, BMRCL remains committed to offering world-class metro services while leveraging new-age business opportunities to ensure financial sustainability and continued infrastructure development for the city," said M Maheshwar Rao, Managing Director of BMRCL. PTI AMP SSK ROH