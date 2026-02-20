BMRCL probes derailment of Yellow Line train at depot in Jan

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (PTI) The BMRCL has initiated an internal investigation into the derailment of a Yellow Line train at its depot in January.

According to BMRCL sources, a bogie derailed ahead of a trial run in mid-January. A six-member panel has been formed to examine the incident.

“The train was not on the main line; it was stationary at the depot. Due to human error, this happened. The panel will investigate the cause,” a Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited official told PTI. He added that no damage occurred to the coach or the tracks.

Passenger safety is our top priority. Since this happened at the depot and not on the main line, there is no cause for panic, the officer said.

The Yellow Line connects RV Road with Bommasandra, covering Bengaluru’s IT corridor.

BMRCL plans to operate driverless trains on this stretch in the future. PTI GMS SSK