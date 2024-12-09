BMRCL signs agreement with Delta Electronics for construction of Bommasandra metro station

Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI) Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd on Monday entered into a Definitive Agreement for the construction of Bommasandra Metro Station, officials said.

It is a part of the Yellow line from R V Road to Bommasandra under phase-2 of the project, they said.

In a statement, the BMRCL said, "this yellow line would provide a sustainable and efficient alternative for mobility to residents and commuters from all parts of Bengaluru, hereby reducing traffic congestion on Hosur Road and will help lowering the environmental impact from vehicular pollution." According to metro officials, this is the 3rd agreement signed in the Yellow Line after entering into agreements with Infosys Foundation for Konnappana Agrahara Metro Station and Biocon Foundation for Hebbagodi Metro Station.

Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd., is funding the Bommasandra Station to the extent of Rs 65 Crores and is financing BMRCL under Innovative Financing Mechanism.

"BMRCL will be offering naming rights of Bommasandra Metro Station for a period of 30 years after obtaining approval from Government of Karnataka," it stated.

The amount of Rs 10 Crore was paid earlier and the balance amount of Rs 55 Crores was paid today, it added. PTI AMP ADB