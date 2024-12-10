BMRCL signs MoU for construction of DRDO Sports Complex Metro Station

Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited and Bagmane Developers Private Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday for the construction of the DRDO Sports Complex Metro Station, part of the Phase-2A (Blue Line) project from Central Silk Board to KR Pura.

Bagmane Developers is funding the DRDO Sports Complex Metro Station with Rs 40 crore, in exchange for naming rights for 20 years, according to a BMRCL press release.

The company is also paying Rs 10 crore each for direct connectivity to its campus from the concourse level of three Metro stations—Seetharamapalya, Bellandur, and ISRO—for 30 years, the release added.

An advance payment of Rs 10 crore has already been made, a BMRCL official confirmed.

The Blue Line spans 17 km and includes 13 stations from Central Silk Board Junction to KR Pura. This marks the third MoU signed for the Blue Line project. PTI JR SSK KH