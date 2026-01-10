BMRCL to begin rolling stock tests on Pink Line from Jan 11

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) BMRCL on Saturday said it would begin rolling stock tests on the under-construction Pink Line corridor, a key step towards its commissioning.

The tests will be carried out on the Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere stretch, spanning 7.5 km, and aim to validate train performance and system integration under real field conditions as part of the statutory approval process.

"The rolling stock type tests on the Pink Line corridor between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere, covering a stretch of 7.5 km, will be conducted from January 11, and are expected to be completed by mid-April 2026," the BMRCL said in a statement.

Rolling stock tests assess trains and key components, including bogies, brakes, and electronics, to ensure safety, performance, and regulatory compliance before they are cleared for operation.

According to the statement, the main line testing will include traction and brake type tests, oscillation trials at various speeds, and integration tests with signalling, power, and telecommunication systems.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said the exercise marks steady progress towards a key milestone and reiterated that it "remains committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability before the line opening for public service." The Pink Line (Reach 6) is under construction as part of the Namma Metro phase 2 expansion. This 21.25 km line will connect Kalena Agrahara in the south to Nagawara in the north. PTI GMS SSK