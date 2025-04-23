BMRCL to fine passengers consuming chewable tobacco-based products within metro premises, trains

Bengaluru, Apr 23 (PTI) Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday announced that passengers found consuming chewable tobacco-based products within metro premises and trains will be fined.

For this, the BMRCL will strengthen its patrolling efforts during non-peak hours, it said.

According to the BMRCL, this step has been taken in an effort to address public grievances about passengers using chewable tobacco-based products and to avoid consequent spitting and littering within metro premises and trains.

Since possession of such substances cannot be detected through metal detectors, BMRCL said it has decided to implement random physical pat-down checks at all metro stations.

"While platform security guards will be sensitised to look out for such passengers, the central security surveillance room has already been instructed to monitor passenger behaviour and alert the concerned platform security staff immediately upon noticing any violations. Enhanced surveillance will now be carried out on all trains and metro stations, and guilty passengers will be fined as per BMRCL rules," it said in a statement.

Additionally, BMRCL will launch extensive awareness campaigns to educate passengers on the importance of refraining from using chewable tobacco-based products within metro premises.

"BMRCL requests all commuters' cooperation and to join hands with us in order to ensure a cleaner and more pleasant commuting experience," it added. PTI AMP SA