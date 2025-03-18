BMRCL withdraws recruitment notice following protests over relaxation of Kannada requirement

Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) Following protests over its decision to recruit 50 train operators (loco pilots) on a contract basis without mandating knowledge of Kannada, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) withdrew its order.

On March 12, BMRCL had invited applications for the posts of train operators for a five-year tenure. The eligibility criteria included a Diploma in Engineering and three years of experience in any metro rail corporation.

However, its provision allowing non-Kannadiga candidates one year to learn to read, write, and speak Kannada came under heavy criticism.

On March 15, BMRCL Employees’ Union Vice-President Suryanarayana Murthy sent an email to BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao, arguing that the eligibility criteria did not favour candidates from Karnataka.

He pointed out that by relaxing the Kannada language requirement and the three-year metro rail experience condition, BMRCL was opening doors to "outsiders".

According to him, Kannadigas, who "can understand the perception of work easily", must be given preference.

Purushothama Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), along with pro-Kannada outfits and local job seekers, also raised strong objections.

The notification, which had set April 4 as the deadline for submitting applications, was withdrawn by BMRCL’s General Manager (Human Resources) on Monday.

Posting the withdrawal notice on his official 'X' handle on Monday night, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar wrote, "The recent BMRCL recruitment for Train Operators (Loco Pilots), requiring a minimum of three years’ experience, has been withdrawn." "I had asked MD BMRCL to review the notification regarding the appointment of Train Operators on a contract basis and to ensure that state guidelines are followed. Our government stands firm on justice and fair representation—empowering Kannadigas and securing their rightful place," he added. PTI JR SSK KH