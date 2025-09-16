BMW accident: Court likely to hear arrested woman's bail plea on Sep 17

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The woman arrested for allegedly ramming her BMW car into a bike-borne senior finance ministry official and killing him in capital's Dhaula Kuan area has sought bail before a Delhi court calling it an accident without any negligence.

The matter is likely to be heard by a sessions court on September 17, court sources said.

While the incident proved fatal for the official, it left his wife with serious injures.

Gaganpreet Kaur, 38, was remanded to two days of police custody on September 15 after being arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder among other offences.

The bail plea dated September 15 said at around 1 pm on September 14, Kaur was driving her car, accompanied by her elder daughter aged seven years seated in the passenger seat, and her younger daughter, husband, and a domestic help seated in the rear seat.

The plea added, "While passing near Dhaula Kuan Metro Station, pillar number 67, the vehicle, in an unforeseen manner, struck the divider and flipped into the air, during which the motorcycle carrying two passengers came into contact with a DTC bus on the left." While Kaur and the co-passengers were injured, the plea said, both persons on the motorcycle "sustained injuries due to contact with the DTC bus".

"The incident was wholly accidental and in no manner attributable to any intention or negligence on the part of the applicant. No offence has been committed by the applicant," the plea said.

Kaur claimed to have "fully cooperated" with the authorities and had no reason to evade the process of law.

"Besides, she was presently under medical care and was willing to assist the police in every possible manner, including joining the investigation, when required. That custodial interrogation of the applicant is neither warranted nor necessary, as the case arises out of an unfortunate accident," the bail plea added.

The plea said Kaur had sustained a head injury in the accident and continues to remain under medical care. Kaur said the nature of the case didn't require her custodial interrogation.

The woman claimed to be a mother of two minor children, having "deep roots in society" with no "likelihood of absconding or tampering with evidence".

Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), a resident of Hari Nagar, was killed in the accident on the Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on Sunday afternoon.

They were returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK