BMW Convertible hits divider near Delhi Gate, case filed

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) A high-end BMW sports car hit a road divider near Delhi Gate here in central Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

Police said the BMW Z4 convertible car was driven by 20-year-old Sukhwinder Singh. No one was injured in the accident, they said.

Police said a case against the owner of the vehicle was registered under relevant sections at IP Estate police station.

"An accident was reported around 3 pm, near Delhi Gate wherein a car went out of control and hit the divider of the road. No injuries have been reported. Vehicle is registered in the name of one Mintu Singh, a resident of Laxmi Nagar area. Further investigation is going on," Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Police said Singh's medical examination was being conducted to check if he was intoxicated.

According to police, it has also emerged in the investigation that externed person ('tadi paar') Aas Mohammad is the second owner of the car.

"Mohammad has been externed recently for two years from Delhi. He was not present at the accident site and he is not allowed to even enter Delhi due to the externment action taken against him," said the DCP.

Police said Singh was driving the vehicle at a high speed.