BMW crash: Police form six teams to nab 24-yr-old

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Mumbai police have formed six teams to nab the 24-year-old son of a ruling Shiv Sena leader after a BMW car the youth was driving crashed into a scooter, killing a woman and injuring her husband, an official said.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been put out against Mihir Shah, son of Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena leader from neighbouring Palghar district, the official said on Monday.

A Mumbai court on Monday remanded Rajesh Shah in 14-day judicial custody. He was later granted bail. His driver, also an accused in the case, was sent to police custody till Tuesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde said, “No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the chief minister.” Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai’s Worli area Sunday morning, police said.

The car dragged the woman for more than 2 km, the official said. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

After the accident, Mihir fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, leaving the car and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting next to him, at Kalanagar in Bandra, the official said.

Rajesh Shah, who owns the car, and Bidawat were arrested on Sunday for allegedly helping Mihir escape after the accident, the official said.

"As there is a possibility of Mihir Shah fleeing the country, police have issued an LOC against him," the official said.

Police suspect that Mihir was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident as he was spotted at a bar in Juhu area here a few hours before the incident, the official said.

The police have also recovered the bar bill of Rs 18,000 and are verifying it, the official said without elaborating.

The CCTV footage of the bar is also being examined, he said.

The accused have been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the police.

In a statement, Shinde said he has asked police to handle hit and run incidents involving powerful and influential persons with seriousness and ensure justice is served.

Shinde said he was deeply alarmed by the rise in hit-and-run incidents in Maharashtra. "It is intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system. Such miscarriages of justice will not be tolerated by my government," he said.

“The lives of ordinary citizens are precious to us. I have directed the state police department to handle these cases with the utmost seriousness and ensure justice is served. We are implementing stricter laws with harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders," Shinde said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who represents the Worli assembly constituency, in a post on X on Sunday said, "I will not go into the political leanings of Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully there will be no political refuge by the regime."