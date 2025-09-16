BMW crash: Stretcher-bound wife hugs husband one last time before cremation

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Strapped to a stretcher with multiple fractures, Sandeep Kaur could only reach out for a final hug and a caress as her husband, Navjot Singh, was taken away for cremation on Tuesday -- two days after a speeding BMW rammed their motorcycle in south Delhi, killing him and leaving her grievously injured.

With tears streaming down her face and pain wracking her body, Kaur reached out from her stretcher to touch her husband's lifeless face. The two stretchers were placed side by side -- one bearing Singh's body and the other bearing his broken wife -- amid stunned silence in the hospital room.

Singh, 52, a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, was killed on Sunday afternoon when a speeding BMW car rear-ended the motorcycle on which he and his wife were travelling near Delhi Cantonment metro station.

Kaur, a school teacher, sustained multiple fractures and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The family members had brought Singh's body to her room for a final goodbye before his cremation.

The couple had spent Sunday morning together visiting Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in central Delhi and having lunch at Karnataka Bhavan in R K Puram. They were returning home in Pratap Nagar when the BMW, reportedly out of control, struck their motorcycle from behind.

Singh suffered severe injuries to his head and face, while Kaur was left critically injured.

The accident happened in a busy area, where heavy traffic is common. The couple was taken to a hospital about 19 km from the crash site, but Singh succumbed to injuries shortly after arrival.

Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the accident, including whether reckless driving was involved. They are also examining the CCTV footage collected from the stretch of the road and eyewitness accounts. PTI SSJ RHL