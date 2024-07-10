BMW hit-and-run: Bar visited by main accused faces bulldozer action

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is demolishing unauthorised alterations made at the city-based bar that was visited by the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case hours before he allegedly took the wheel of the car involved in the crash that killed a woman, officials said.

The establishment - Vice-Global Tapas Bar - against which the action was being taken, is located in Juhu suburb.

The BMW car driven by main accused Mihir Shah allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in Worli area of south-central Mumbai on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries, police have said.

According to them, Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir pulled it over, swapped the seat with his driver, and fled in another vehicle.

Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday.

A civic official said the BMC's K-West ward office team reached the Vice-Global Tapas Bar this morning and started demolishing some of the additional alterations made inside the establishment.

The civic body had conducted an inspection of the bar on Tuesday to check if any unauthorised additions and alterations were made there. Detailed measurements were taken at the bar during the inspection, the official said.

The bar was given a notice before the demolition process began, he said.

Earlier, the state Excise Department sealed the bar. It was visited by Mihir Shah and his friends on Saturday night, hours before he allegedly took the wheel of the car involved in the crash.

The bar manager had served hard liquor to Mihir, who is yet to complete 24 years of age, violating Maharashtra's legal drinking age of 25, an excise department official earlier said.

The action to seal the bar was taken on the orders of the district collector for violation of rules, he added.

Mihir Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, is a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena.