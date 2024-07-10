BMW hit-and-run case: BMC razes illegal construction at bar visited by main accused before accident

Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday demolished alleged unauthorised construction and alterations at a city-based bar that was visited by the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case hours before he rammed his car into a two-wheeler, in which a woman was killed, officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took the action against Vice-Global Tapas Bar located in Juhu suburb of the city, during which it pulled down 3,500 square feet of illegal construction, they said.

The BMW car driven by key accused Mihir Shah allegedly rammed into the two-wheeler from behind in Worli area of south-central Mumbai on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries, police have said.

According to them, Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir pulled it over, swapped the seat with his driver, and fled in another vehicle.

Mihir Shah, who was on the run since the accident, was arrested on Tuesday. He was sent to police custody till July 16 by a court here on Wednesday.

Talking about the action taken against the bar, a civic official said the BMC's K-West ward office team reached the Vice-Global Tapas Bar this morning and demolished the unauthorised construction and alterations made inside the establishment.

On Tuesday, the civic body conducted an inspection of the bar to check if any unauthorised additions and alterations were made at the facility, the official said.

Before the demolition, the bar management was given a notice, he said.

The BMC said that around 3,500 square feet of illegal construction on the bar premises was demolished. The action was carried out in the presence of police personnel and state excise department officials.

During the operation, unauthorised constructions in the bar's kitchen area, on the ground floor and the first floor of the bar located close to Juhu Church, were removed, the officials said.

Around 1,500 square feet of additional space on the ground floor had been created without permission for putting an iron shed, while some area on the first floor was enclosed illegally, they said.

A total of 20 workers, five engineers and two officers took part in the operation with one JCB machine, some gas cutters and electric breaker machines were used, according to them.

The state excise department had earlier sealed the bar.

The bar was visited by Mihir Shah and his friends on Saturday night, hours before the accident.

The bar manager had served hard liquor to Mihir, who is yet to complete 24 years of age, violating Maharashtra's legal drinking age of 25, an excise department official earlier said.

The action to seal the bar was taken on the orders of the district collector for violation of rules, he added.

