BMW hit-and-run case: HC denies bail to accused Mihir Shah; says he remorselessly failed to stop car

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Friday denied bail to Mihir Shah, son of a former Shiv Sena leader, in the 2024 BMW hit-and-run case, noting that he was heavily inebriated and remorselessly failed to stop the car even after hitting a scooter and dragging the victim under his vehicle.

A single bench of Justice Neela Gokhale said in the order that the conduct of the accused at the time of the alleged offence and afterwards does not inspire confidence in the court to grant him bail.

Mihir Shah was arrested on July 9 last year, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area, killing Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and leaving her husband Pradeep injured.

His driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was also present in the car at the time of the accident, was arrested on the day of the alleged accident.

Both are presently in judicial custody.

The high court noted in its order that Shah had accidentally crashed into the scooter but sped away at a high speed dragging the victim underneath the car.

Mihir Shah was heavily inebriated and was in no condition to drive, yet he chose to drive the high-end BMW car at a high speed, the HC said.

"Remorselessly, he (Shah) failed to stop the car and assist the victims by taking them to a hospital or even simply stopping the car and calling for help," it said.

His further actions indicate clear intent to escape the consequences and evade arrest, it noted, adding that his conduct in exchanging seats with his driver, calling his father and leaving the scene of offence indicate the predilection to tamper evidence and/or intimidate witnesses.

The court said Shah was driving the car at a high speed under the influence of alcohol and was unable to control the vehicle, which resulted in the death of the victim.

The offence is serious, having cost the life of a woman, the HC said, adding the conduct of the accused (Shah) does not inspire confidence to grant him bail.

"This is not a fit case nor in the interest of justice for the applicant (Shah) to be enlarged on bail," Justice Gokhale said.

Shah (24) is accused of speeding off towards Bandra Worli Sea Link after the accident even as the woman remained on the bonnet of the car and then got entangled in its wheels for a distance of more than 1.5 kilometres.

Shah, who fled from the scene, was under the influence of alcohol at the time, as per the police.

Shah, his father and former Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, as well as their driver Rajrishi Bidawat were arrested in the case.

While Rajesh Shah was granted bail, Mihir Shah and Bidawat are presently in judicial custody. PTI SP NP