BNHS, Maharashtra water dept sign MoU for restoration of Ujani wetland

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the Water Resources Department of Maharashtra have signed an MoU for` eco-restoration' of the Ujani reservoir, a man-made wetland along the Bhima river in western Maharashtra.

Ujani wetland, also known as Bhigwan, is recognised as an `Important Bird Area' under the Central Asian Flyway and is a key habitat for migratory birds which also supports agriculture, hydroelectric power, drinking water supply and local fisheries, BNHS scientist and fish expert Unmesh Katwate told PTI.

The agreement, supported by the Cipla Foundation, was signed in the presence of Water Resources Department (WRD) Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and other officials on Tuesday.

The WRD will provide necessary permits and extend support to BNHS for implementing eco-restoration and climate-resilient fisheries development programs at Ujani. The project will focus on tackling threats posed by invasive alien species such as water hyacinth, Ipomoea, Tilapia, African Catfish and Suckermouth Catfish, said Katwate.

The initiative also aims to restore native habitats, promote sustainable fishing practices, train bird guides and anglers, and boost eco-tourism in the region, thereby combining biodiversity conservation with livelihood security, he said.

The collaboration marks the rare instance where the WRD has extended direct support to a biodiversity conservation initiative, he noted.

The BNHS is leading the Wetland Restoration and Fisheries Development Program, and the Ujani project is a first-of-its-kind program, Katwate added.

The reservoir and wetland area is a key stop for migratory birds.

But invasive species are outcompeting native wildlife, disrupting the food web and causing significant economic losses for local fishermen, Katwate said. The Suckermouth Catfish, in particular, has no market value and damages fishing gear.

The BNHS has adopted a multi-faceted approach including efforts to remove invasive species (plants and fish) as well as a dedicated fisheries development program.

It aims to create a more sustainable fishery by promoting native fish cultivation and educating local communities.

BNHS also aims to train emerging bird guides and angling community, to bring them in mainstream conservation, which will boost the ecotourism in and around Ujani.

By empowering communities with knowledge and resources, the BNHS ensures that conservation and economic well-being are pursued together, said Katwate. PTI MR KRK