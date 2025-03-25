BNMC approves Rs 1,097.49 cr budget for 2025-26; focus on infrastructure

Thane, Mar 25 (PTI) The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district has approved a budget of Rs 1,097.49 crore for the financial year 2025-26, with key allocations for city development and infrastructure.

The budget was approved on Monday by municipal commissioner Anmol Sagar, who is also the administrator, as the five-year term of the corporators has already ended.

Sagar emphasised the need for a balanced approach to revenue generation and development projects, with a strong focus on urban improvement and civic amenities.

He highlighted the administration's efforts to raise funds through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in line with the 100-day action plan.

The civic body expects to garner Rs 398.78 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST), Rs 97.96 crore in property and water taxes, a development fund of Rs 15.30 crore, and other income sources totalling Rs 90.37 crore.

The BNMC has made significant allocations, including Rs 201.43 crore for water supply, Rs 108.82 crore for public works, Rs 38.69 crore for health services, and Rs 2.05 crore for garden maintenance.

To boost revenue, the administration plans to intensify efforts toward property tax collection, which has been a previously neglected source of income.

In the healthcare sector, outpatient services have begun at BGP Hospital, and plans are underway to develop a well-equipped facility to enhance public healthcare access.

For the education sector, the administration is working to establish digital classrooms with government support to enhance student learning.