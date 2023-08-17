Boarders of Jamia Millia Islamia's Ambedkar Hostel protest against poor quality of food

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Some students of Jamia Millia Islamia held a protest on Wednesday, alleging poor quality of food at an institution hostel, following which police personnel were deployed, officials here said.

A video purporting to show a group of students protesting at the university's gate has been circulated on social media.

Around 50 to 60 students of Jamia Millia Islamia's Ambedkar Hostel are protesting. They alleged that they are being served poor quality food. The assistant commissioner of police and the local SHO are at the spot, a senior officer said. PTI NIT SZM