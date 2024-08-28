Boards displaying info on UP tourism to be put up at country's major airports

Lucknow, Aug 28 (PTI) To further promote 'Brand UP', boards displaying information about the state's tourist destinations will be put up at major airports in the country, including Delhi and Mumbai.

Such boards have already been installed at railway stations, bus terminals, airports and high-traffic locations in Uttar Pradesh.

Now, this initiative is being expanded to include major airports across the country, an official statement issued here said.

Preparations have been made to promote 'Brand UP' at five major airports in the country initially, with plans for further expansion as needed, it said.

Large display boards will be put up at strategic locations in airports, including the arrival and departure areas of both international and domestic terminals in Delhi and Mumbai. Similar promotional efforts for branding will also be done at various terminals of the Kolkata, Coimbatore and the Indore airports, it said. PTI ABN ABN ANB ANB