Boat capsize in US: Gujarat `migrant' family among victims, boy dead, says relative

Ahmedabad, May 8 (PTI) A family from Mehsana district of Gujarat was on a boat which capsized off the coast of San Diego in the United States on May 5 killing one of the children while another went missing, a relative said here on Thursday.

Brijesh Patel (40), his wife Jagruti (39), son Prince (14) and daughter Mahi (10) were among 16 migrants who were on the boat which overturned in the Pacific Ocean off the coast near the US city of San Diego on May 5.

US authorities had confirmed that the three persons who lost their lives included a 14-year-old Indian boy while two others were from Mexico. The boy's 10-year-old sister was still missing at sea and presumed dead, they had said.

Brijesh Patel's maternal cousin Ravi Patel told reporters here on Thursday that the 14-year-old Indian boy was Prince, and the girl who is missing is Mahi.

"Brijesh Patel is from Anandpura village in Vijapur taluka of Mehsana district. We learnt from our relatives in the US and social media that Brijesh and his wife were injured in the incident and are currently admitted to a hospital there. While their son drowned, Mahi is still missing," said Ravi Patel.

Asked if the Patel family was trying to enter the US from Mexico illegally, Ravi Patel claimed ignorance, saying they had visa for London and left India six months ago.

"They reached London on a valid visa. We have no idea about their journey further. I have sought help from the Indian Embassy in the US to make some arrangements so that we can talk to Brijesh and his wife who are in hospital there," said Ravi.

He also appealed to the Indian government to arrange the safe return of the couple at the earliest.