Boat capsizes in Gandak river in Bihar, six rescued

Patna, Aug 24 (PTI) Six people were rescued from the Gandak river in Bihar's West Champaran district on Saturday after a boat in which they were travelling capsized, an official said.

The accident occurred in Chandrapur village in Bagaha when the motor boat capsized, he said.

"The accident took place in the morning. A rescue operation was launched soon after the administration got information about the capsize of the boat and all six people were rescued," West Champaran District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Rai told PTI.

Meanwhile, a search operation is on for a government school teacher who fell into the Ganga river near Patna on Friday and got swept away by strong currents, another official said.

The incident took place at Nasriganj ghat where Avinash Kumar took a boat to reach his school in Chhota Kasimchak locality.

While riding the boat, he tripped and fell into the riverbed, which remains swollen during the rainy season, police said.

Personnel of the state disaster response force have been pressed into service to trace the teacher, who hails from the Fatuha block of Patna district. PTI CORR PKD BDC