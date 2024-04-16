Boat capsizes in Jhelum river In Jammu And Kashmir, 4 dead, many missing

Srinagar: Four people drowned as a boat capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, officials said.

Many others are missing in the incident that took place in Gandbal Nowgam area, they said.

A rescue operation was launched and the State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed.

So far, four bodies have been recovered, while many others are missing, the officials said.

Incessant rains over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum.