Boat capsizes in Ramsagar Lake in Rajasthan's Bundi; 1 drowns, 4 swim to shore

Kota, Mar 25 (PTI) A boat, carrying five fishermen, capsized in Ramsagar Lake in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Tuesday, adding that one of them drowned while the rest swam to the shore.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh Saini (32). His body was recovered from the lake on Tuesday noon and handed over to family after post-mortem, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when employees of a fishery contractor had gone patrolling the lake. The body capsized in the middle of the lake. Four of the fishermen swam to the shore while Saini, who did not know how to swim, drowned in the lake, Circle Inspector at Hindoli police station, Sahdev Meena said.

Upon receiving information, the rescue team reached the spot but could not conduct the operation as it was dark. The police and SDRF squads launched the search operation early Tuesday morning and recovered Saini's body, he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. PTI COR HIG HIG