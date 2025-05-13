Boat capsizes in UP, three dead

Hardoi (UP) May 13 (PTI) Three children drowned when a boat capsized in the Ramganga river here, police said on Tuesday.

While four members of a family were rescued after the incident on Monday night, the bodies of the children were recovered by police with the help of divers.

Circle Officer (Harpalpur) Shilpa Kumari on Tuesday said seven members of a family of Diwari Lal were returning from their farm in a small boat when the incident took place around 8 pm.

While Diwari Lal, his sister Nirmala, wife Suman and daughter Kajal were taken out safely, his nephew and nieces identified as Sunaina (7), Shivam (14) and Sonia (13) drowned.