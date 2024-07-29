Boat capsizes off Goa coast; 13 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh rescued

Panaji, Jul 29 (PTI) Thirteen fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were rescued after their canoe capsized in the sea off the Colva beach in Goa on Monday morning, a state government-appointed rescue agency said.

A spokesman for Drishti Marine Lifesavers, in a media statement here, said a rescue operation was launched after the boat carrying 13 fishermen capsized 70 metres away from the Colva coastline at around 10:15 am.

These fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, aged between 25 and 50 years, were tossed into the rough sea, he said.

On spotting their distress, eight on-duty Drishti Marine lifesavers rushed to the aid of the struggling fishermen using surfboards, two jet skis and a rescue tube, said the statement.

"In course of the rescue operation, a jet ski operator sustained a nasal bone injury and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," the spokesman said.

All the 13 rescued fishermen were brought to the shore where their health parameters were checked before they were allowed to go, he added. PTI RPS RSY