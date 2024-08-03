Boat carrying tourists capsizes in Ayodhya, 1 woman missing

Ayodhya (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman went missing after a boat carrying tourists collided with another boat and capsized in Saryu river near the ghat here, police said on Saturday.

Nine other people were safely rescued from the spot where the boat capsized at the Saryu Ghat, they said.

"The incident occurred on Friday evening when a small boat carrying tourists overturned in the Saryu river near the Aarti Sthal. Prima facie it appears that the boat collided with another boat there and capsized," Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajkaran Nayyar told PTI.

Ten people, including the boatman, fell into the river, the SSP said.

The boatman and eight tourists were rescued by the teams of divers deployed near the spot, Nayyar said.

"One of the tourists, Kashish Singh (22), a resident of Firozabad district, is missing. Our teams are trying to find her. The rescue operation is still underway," the officer said.

The officer added that all passengers on the boat, including the missing woman, were wearing life jackets. PTI CDN SKY SKY