Boat used for Andhericha Raja Ganesh idol immersion capsizes into sea; two hurt

Mumbai, Sept 22 (PTI) A boat being used for the immersion of Andhericha Raja Ganesh idol capsized at Versova jetty in Mumbai on Sunday, leaving two persons injured, a civic official said.

Dozens of people jumped into the sea to save themselves after the incident occurred in the morning.

Some fishermen in their boats tried to help. The injured persons, identified as Siddhi Nayak (17) and Sachin Nayak (46) have been admitted to a hospital, the official added.

Ganesh Utsav celebrations in Maharashtra conclude on Anant Chaturdashi every year but Andhericha Raja idol is immersed after 21 days. The procession usually begins in the evening and reaches the seashore the following morning. The procession goes through the entire Andheri village. PTI ZA NSK