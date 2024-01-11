Boatmen in Varanasi to provide free rides to devotees on Jan 22

Varanasi (UP): The boatmen here have decided to provide free rides to devotees and tourists at all the 84 Ganga ghats on January 22 to mark the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Speaking to PTI on Thursday, Shambhu Sahni, secretary of Maa Ganga Nishad Raj Seva Trust, said, "The Nishad community, which majorly comprises of boatmen, has an unbreakable relationship with Lord Shri Ram. While going to the forest, Nishad Raj had helped Lord Shri Ram, Lakshman and Maa Sita cross the river in his boat without charging any fee."

"Taking this tradition forward, free boat service will be provided to the devotees and tourists going from one end of the Ganga to the other at all the 84 ghats of Banaras on the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir," Sahni added.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the trust, he said.

On the occasion of the Ram temple consecration, a 'shobha yatra' (procession) will also be taken out from Raj Ghat to Nishadraj Ghat here in which hundreds of people are expected to participate, Sahni added.