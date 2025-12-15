BOCW Welfare Board disburses Rs 14.17 crore to over 3,800 beneficiaries

Shimla, Dec 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Welfare Board has disbursed Rs. 14.17 crore to 3,835 beneficiaries under various welfare schemes, said board's Chairman Nardev Singh Kanwar on Monday.

Presiding over a BOCW meeting here, he said that of the total, about Rs 9.28 crore has been disbursed under the education assistance schemes of the board, an official statement said.

The board provides social security and welfare schemes for registered construction labourers in the state. It provides benefits like financial aid for marriage, education, housing and medical and other needs.

During the meeting, the board approved the establishment of its sub-office at Baldwara in Mandi district to improve accessibility and service delivery for registered construction workers. It also approved the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2024-25.

To ensure timely benefits to workers, the board directed the authorities concerned to expedite the processing of pending claims, including completion of e-KYC and other formalities, so that eligible beneficiaries receive assistance without delay.