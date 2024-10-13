Bodies of 17-year-old girl, man found hanging in Rajasthan's Barmer

Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) The bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a man were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Sunday, police said.

Girav Station House Officer (SHO) Devi Singh said the bodies of Meo Singh alias Pappu Singh (22) from Girab village and the girl were found hanging from a tree on a sand dune near the police station.

The officer said the family members of the deceased have told police that the girl and the man were in a relationship.

Both belonged to the same caste, the SHO added.

Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide, he said, adding that the bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

Police are investigating the matter. PTI AG RC