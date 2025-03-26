Bodies of 2 boys drowned in Shajahanpur river fished out

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) The bodies of two boys feared drowned in the Garra River here were fished out on Wednesday, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar said four children of the Mamudi locality had gone to bathe in the river on Tuesday, and three of them drowned.

The boys were Shah Rukh, Shoaib, and Akhlaq, aged 12, 14, and 11.

While Shah Rukh's body was recovered on Tuesday, Shoaib's and Akhlaq's were fished out Wednesday morning.