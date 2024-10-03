Bodies of 2 girls recovered day after they drowned in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) The bodies of two minor girls who drowned in a ravine here while trying to catch fish were recovered on Thursday, police said.

They said Sandhya (11) and Anita (10) fell into the water body in Sasana Bahadurpur village under the Ubhaon police station area on Wednesday afternoon.

Station in-charge Vipin Singh said a search was launched on Wednesday after police were informed about the incident by a friend of the two girls.

"Today morning, the bodies were recovered and later, sent for post-mortem examination," he said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, police said.