Kokrajhar (Assam): Bodies of two minor boys were recovered from a paddy field in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

The boys had been missing since Thursday afternoon from Jamunatari village under Gossaigaon sub-division, a police officer said, adding that the bodies of the minors were found in the paddy field of the same village.

The deceased were identified as Nurjamal Haque and Rakibul Ali.

"We have started an investigation into the case," the officer said.