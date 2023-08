Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Bodies of two minors were found near their homes in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on Wednesday, police said.

Seven-year-old son Vishu and six-year-old Khalik were missing since Monday, Superintendent of Police Abhishek told reporters.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

According to a police complaint, the children were playing outside their homes in Hind village before they went missing. PTI COR SAB MNK RHL