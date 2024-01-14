Bodies of 2 newborns found in vacant plot in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) Bodies of two newborn children were found in a vacant plot in the Shamli district's Jalalabad town on Sunday, police said.

The bodies were found in the Thana Bhawan police station area.

"Two bodies of newborn children have been found. It appears that they are premature. We have sent the bodies for postmortem," Circle officer Shreshtha told reporters.

She said that an investigating is going on into the matter.

Police is trying to identify those who left the bodies there, she added. PTI COR ABN MNK ABN MNK MNK