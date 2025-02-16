Bodies of 2 people found in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) Two people were found dead in a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a police officer said.

Bodies of Roshan Lal, 45, and Shamsher, 37, were retrieved from the banks of a stream at village Batheri, station house officer of Billawar police station Jitender Singh told PTI.

He said preliminary information revealed that the deceased had been strangulated by unknown persons.

The exact cause of the death will be known only after the postmortem, the officer said, adding police have started investigations after registering a murder case.

Official sources said a terror angle cannot be ruled out yet.

Last year, several parts of Kathua, including Billawar, witnessed terror activities including an attack on an army patrol that left five soldiers dead. PTI TAS RHL