Bodies of 3 family members recovered from house in Bihar's Begusarai

Begusarai (Bihar), Aug 10 (PTI) Police on Saturday recovered the bodies of three family members, including a minor girl, from their residence at Tatha Rashidpur village in Begusarai district, officials said.

Another minor boy was found severely injured in the house, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeevan Singh (45), his wife Sangeeta Devi (35) and daughter Sapna Kumari (10), a police officer said. The couple’s son, Anshu Kumar (5), was found in a critically injured state, he said.

“The incident was reported around 8.15 am on Saturday... While the couple and their daughter were found dead on the spot, the son was found severely injured. Anshu has been admitted to the nearest government hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable,” a police statement said.

SP Maneesh said prima facie, it appears that they might have been killed with a blunt object.

“The exact cause of the incident is not known… A case has been registered and investigation is underway. Forensic experts and a dog squad have been called to assist police in the probe,” he told reporters.

The relatives and neighbours of the deceased are also being questioned, the SP added.