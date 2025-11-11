Bodies of 3 sisters found in well in UP's Mahoba

Banda (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) The bodies of three girls were retrieved from a well in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba, with police suspecting that they fell into the well while playing.

According to police, Ruchi (7) and her sisters, Pushpa (5) and Diksha (3) – residents of Aari village – had been missing since Monday evening, and their bodies were recovered from the well later that night.

Initial investigation suggests that the three girls may have fallen into the well while playing, Station House Officer Ajner police station Satyapal Singh Yadav said.

Yadav said that upon receiving information about the incident, Superintendent of Police Prabal Pratap Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh, along with other officers, inspected the spot.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR NAV APL APL