Bodies of 8 fishermen found in trawler two days after capsize in Bay of Bengal

Namkhana (WB), Sep 22 (PTI) The bodies of eight fishermen were on Sunday found in a trawler two days after it capsized in the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

One fisherman, however, remained missing.

The trawler, 'MV Baba Gobinda', was caught in a storm 60 km off the coast on Friday evening and capsized. Eight fishermen were rescued by nearby fishing boats but nine other occupants remained missing, they said.

Following massive search and rescue operations, the capsized trawler was hauled up from the water and taken to Luthian Island in Sagar area of South 24 Parganas of West Bengal.

The bodies of the eight fishermen were found on the deck and in the cabin of the vessel and taken to Namkhana, while a search was underway for the remaining missing fisherman.

The fishing vessel left Namkhana in South 24 Parganas district for the deep seas on Friday noon.

Sunderbans Development Minister Bankim Chandra Hazra, former minister Manturam Pakhira, local MP Bapi Haldar and senior police and administration officials were present as the bodies were being identified and handed over to the bereaved family members.

"TMC national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee has taken an initiative so that the next of kin of the deceased get financial compensation from both administration and the party after the identification of the bodies is completed," Pakhira told PTI.

A pall of gloom descended upon the fisherman's locality as the news of the recovery of the bodies reached the residents. PTI COR SUS ACD