Bodies of couple, 10-year-old daughter found in their Nashik home

Nashik, Sep 18 (PTI) The bodies of a man, his wife and their 10-year-old daughter were found in their home in Maharashtra’s Nashik city, with police suspecting that the couple died by suicide before killing the child.

The bodies of Vijay Manikrao Sahane (41), his wife Dnyaneshwari Vijay Sahane (32) and their daughter Ananya Vijay Sahahe were found in their residence at Gangadeep Row House, Saraf Nagar, on Tuesday.

According to Vijay’s father, nobody responded when he returned home after finishing some work in the evening. His neighbours then called the police, who forced open the main door.

While Vijay and Dnyaneshwari were found hanging from ceiling fans, Ananya’s body was also found.

It seems that the couple committed suicide before strangling their child.

The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. The Indiranagar police are probing the matter, the official added. PTI COR NR