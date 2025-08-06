Bodies of couple in live-in relationship found hanging from tree

Jamshedpur, Aug 6 (PTI) The bodies of a couple, who were in a live-in relationship, were found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

The bodies of Jamini Singh, 24, and Basanti Singh, 20, were found hanging from a neem tree in a forest near Poklabeda village in Patamda police station area, around 30 km from Jamshedpur, they said.

The bodies were sent to the MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur for post-mortem examination, they added.

Basanti was married but left her husband and was living with Jamini, a daily wager, for the last three months.

Police said the cause of the incident is under investigation. PTI BS SOM