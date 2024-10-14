Bodies of elderly man, his wife found in dam backwaters in Khandwa district

Khandwa (MP), Oct 14 (PTI) The bodies of an elderly man and his wife were found floating in the backwaters of the Indira Sagar Dam at Hanumantiya Island, a popular tourist spot in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, on Monday, police said.

The couple, residents of Indore city, had been staying in a cottage in a resort on the island for the past two days, said Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Rai.

Bhagwan Singh Dhakad (66) and his wife Sunita checked in at the resort on October 12. On Monday morning, they were seen in CCTV cameras taking a walk together, he said.

Employees of the resort later spotted shoes and a body floating nearby in the water. A team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) was called and they fished out two bodies, which were identified as those of Dhakad and his wife, the SP informed.

The police officer said this may be a case of accidental death, but police were probing from different angles.

Footage from CCTV cameras and mobile phones of the couple are being screened for leads, Rai said.

The Hanumantiya Island is located in the backwaters of the Indira Sagar Dam built on the Narmada river.