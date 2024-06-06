Bodies of K'taka trekkers who died in Uttarakhand to be flown to Bengaluru via Delhi tomorrow

Bengaluru, Jun 6 (PTI) Bodies of the nine Karnataka trekkers who lost their lives in Uttarakhand due to extreme weather conditions would be flown to Bengaluru via Delhi on Friday, officials said.

A 22-member trekking team was sent by Himalayan View Trekking Agency, Maneri, on May 29 on a 35-km long trek from Uttarkashi.

The team comprised 18 trekkers from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra, besides three local guides, they said.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, "We have shifted all nine bodies from Dehradun airport to the hospital for embalming. After embalming, bodies will be transported in ambulances to Delhi airport. We are booking space in tomorrow morning's Delhi-Bengaluru flights. As the flights are booked, we will intimate arrival details of the deceased persons." Meanwhile, all the 13 trekkers who were rescued are likely to reach Bengaluru by Thursday evening, officials said.

According to Gowda, eight trekkers, including women were rescued and shifted to Dehradun on Wednesday while five more rescued trekkers were airlifted from Uttarkashi to Dehradun today.

"Yesterday (Wednesday), the bodies of five trekkers were airlifted to Uttarkashi, and in an early morning operation today, four more bodies were recovered and airlifted to Uttarkashi," he said.

The minister met Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and Secretary of Disaster Management Ranjit Sinha and thanked them for their swift response during the calamity.

After the incident came to light, Gowda flew to Dehradun on Wednesday to monitor and coordinate the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday instructed the officials concerned to take necessary action for the safe rescue of trekkers and to bring the bodies of the deceased to the state immediately.

According to the Revenue Minister, a team of trekkers from Karnataka started their trek on Tuesday morning in the high altitude area of Shastratal Mayali in Uttarakhand. After reaching the destination, the team tried to return to the camp again. However, on the way back, the weather turned completely bad at 2 pm due to a blizzard and they were stranded. PTI AMP AMP ANE