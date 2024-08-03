Bodies of man and his sister found in Bhopal home; cops probing murder-suicide angle

Bhopal, Aug 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old man, depressed over his mother's death, allegedly killed his elder divyang sister before hanging himself in their house in Bhopal on Saturday, police said.

A suicide note purportedly written by Pankaj Malviya stated that he didn't want to live anymore without his mother, said Kolar police station in-charge Ashutosh Upadhyay.

The body of Malviya was found hanging from the ceiling of their house located on Kolar Road while his sister Sunita (53) was found dead in the kitchen with a noose around her neck, he said, adding that bodies were spotted by their father.

"Pankaj went into depression following the death of his mother last month. Prima facie, he killed Sunita before committing suicide," the police officer said.

The deceased man was a divorcee living with his sister and father in their flat.

Police registered a case and an investigation is on, Upadhyay said. PTI ADU NSK