Bodies of man, daughter found two days after he jumps into Yamuna with four children

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) Police on Sunday recovered the bodies of a man and his 12-year-old daughter, two days after he jumped into the Yamuna River with his four children, officials said.

The bodies were found about 12 kilometres downstream from Kairana town in Shamli district, under the jurisdiction of Kairana police station, during an intensive search operation by police divers, officials said.

According to police, Salman (35) had jumped into the river with his children – Mahak (12), Shifa (2), Aman (3), and eight-month-old Inaisha – on Friday after his wife allegedly eloped with her boyfriend.

Circle Officer (CO) Shyam Singh said the search teams recovered the bodies of Salman and Mahak from the river and sent them for post-mortem examination.

"Efforts are underway to locate the remaining three children," he said.

Before taking the step, Salman had recorded a video message holding his wife, Khushnuma, and her lover responsible for his actions. The clip was sent to his sister, who later informed the police.

A rescue operation was launched on October 4. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG