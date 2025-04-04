Bodies of man, his two minor children found hanging in MP village

Mauganj (MP), Apr 4 (PTI) The decomposed bodies of a man and his two minor children were found hanging at their residence in Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The incident came to light around 11 am in Gadra village, the police said.

"Local residents informed the police about the foul smell emanating from the locked house of the victims, following which a team of investigators rushed to their village, located around 10 km from the district headquarters," Superintendent of Police Dilip Soni told reporters.

As the house was locked from inside, the police entered it from the back side, he said.

The victims, identified as Auseri Saket (55), his eight-year-old son Aman and daughter Meenakshi aged 11, were found hanging, he added.

A team of the Forensic Science Laboratory inspected the site, the SP said, adding that their bodies were sent for post-mortem.

"Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. We have learnt that the deceased man had some family discord," Rewa Zone Inspector General of Police Gaurav Rajput told reporters.

As per the investigation conducted so far, Saket had two wives that led to quarrels and arguments within the family, and he was suffering from depression due to it, he said.

According to some villagers, Saket's wife, with whom he used to live, died a few months back. PTI COR LAL NP