Bodies of man, two children fished out of canal in Mandya

Mandya (Karnataka), Apr 29 (PTI) Bodies of a man and his two children, who went missing since April 16, were fished out along with their car from Visvesvaraya canal (VC) here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were the residents of Hebbalu village in K R Nagar in Mysuru.

On April 16, they left from Bengaluru for their native village but went missing.

In this connection, a missing report was filed on April 19.

On Tuesday, police found the car inside the VC, which was recovered. Inside it, the three bodies were found. Apparently, they died due to drowning.

Police are investigating the reason behind the tragedy. PTI GMS GMS ROH