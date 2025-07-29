Bodies of man, wife found in river in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) The bodies of a couple were found in a river in Dholpur district of Rajasthan, shortly after they left home to buy medicines from Agra, police said on Tuesday.

They said the deceased were identified as Mahesh (35), a labourer, and his wife Babita (30), both residents of Dhonde ka Pura village under the Diholi police station area.

On Monday morning, Mahesh and Babita left for Agra to buy medicines. Later, their bodies were found floating in the Parvati river near their village. The bodies were spotted by villagers, who then informed police, officials said.

Mahesh's motorcycle and a bag containing his ID helped identify the couple, the police officials said.

Diholi Station House Officer Paramjit Singh said the bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

The couple is survived by three daughters and a son, all minors. PTI AG SHS DIV DIV