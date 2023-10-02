Bodies of man, woman found hanging from tree in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) The bodies of a man and a woman were on Monday found hanging from a tree in a field in the Rajpura area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said prima facie the incident seemed a case of suicide and it is suspected that the duo were involved in a romantic relationship.

Circle officer Aalok Kumar Sidhu said the bodies of Mahesh (21) and Kavita (19) were found hanging from a tree in Sumola Jait Singh village under the Rajpura police station area.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Sidhu said, adding that further probe in the matter is underway. PTI COR NAV RPA