Bodies of man, woman found in lake in Udaipur

Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) Bodies of a young man and woman were found in a lake in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Friday, police said.

According to Naai police station in-charge Narpat Singh Charan, the woman's family has filed a case against the deceased man, accusing him of killing her and dumping her body in the lake. Meanwhile, the man's family has filed a case of suicide.

The victims have been identified as Dhuvee (19) and Abhishek (20), who reportedly knew each other, the police said.

Bhupalpura police station in-charge Mukesh Soni said Dhuvee's family filed a missing person report on Thursday night after she didn't return home.

Based on her mobile location, three police personnel searched for her throughout the night and on Friday morning, her body was found in Badi Lake, Soni said.

The woman's body has been handed over to her family after the postmortem and Abhishek's body will also be released following postmortem, the police said.

Further investigations are undergoing, they added.