Bodies of man, woman found in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Aug 18 (PTI) The bodies of a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were discovered in the sub-mountain forest area of Chohal village, about 13 kilometres from this Punjab district, on Sunday, police said.

The man was found hanging from a tree while the woman's body was lying near the tree.

Hoshiarpur Sadar SHO Som Nath identified the dead as Sandeep Tiwari and Pooja. They hailed from Uttar Pradesh and were living in Jalandhar. Their families were migrant workers.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia said it appeared that Tiwari and Pooja committed suicide, raising suspicion of a love-related incident.

Bahia added Tiwari allegedly sent a message to a friend on Saturday, saying that he intended to hang himself at a location they often went for outings.

Upon receiving the message, Tiwari's friends informed the police and arrived at the spot.

A forensic team was deployed to collect evidence from the site, the police said.

The cause of their deaths will be determined after post-mortem, Bahia said and noted that investigations were underway.